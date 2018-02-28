Peter Andre celebrate birthday with wife Emily The Mysterious Girl singer turned 45 on 27 February

Peter Andre turned 45 on Tuesday, something the Mysterious Girl singer has branded "insania". Taking to Instagram on the eve of his birthday, the doting husband shared a fun photo with his wife Emily MacDonagh, which showed the junior doctor wrapping her arms around his face, while Peter's son Junior, 12, looked on in mock shock in the background. "I'm 45 tomorrow…this is insane…ia" Peter captioned the photo, referring to his hit 2004 single. The star's celebrity friends including former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and comedian David Walliams were quick to like the image, while fans wished him many happy returns. The father-of-four certainly made the most of celebrating his big day, and was pictured on a night out at the opera in London with Emily.

Peter Andre posted a fun selfie with Emily MacDonagh to mark his birthday

Peter was a proud husband earlier in the month when wife Emily landed her first TV job on Lorraine, filling in for resident Dr Hilary in his absence. The 28-year-old has been on the show twice, and has given advice on topics including breast cancer, eating disorders and back pain. The couple's two children Amelia, four, and Theo, one, were also cheering their mum on from their home, and were pictured watching her on the TV while eating their breakfast in a cute Instagram snap.

The singer, who is also dad to Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price, recently spoke to HELLO! Online about Emily ahead of her return to work, admitting that he was "very, very proud" of her. He said: "She is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."