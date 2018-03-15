Celebrity birthdays March 15: will.i.am, Eva Longoria and Penny Lancaster Happy Birthday to these lovely celebrities

Here at HELLO!, we are taking a look at all the stars who are also marking their special days - including will.i.am, Eva Longoria and Penny Lancaster, who are all celebrating their birthdays on 15 March.

Eva Longoria turns 43

American beauty Eva is celebrating her 43rd birthday! The former Desperate Housewives actress has plenty to look forward this year as she and her husband José Bastón are preparing to welcome their first child together. The couple are set to have a baby boy, which will be the first child for Eva and fourth for the Mexican businessman. We wonder how the actress will mark her last birthday before becoming a mother; she is currently in Miami filming a new television pilot for ABC.

Penny Lancaster turns 47

British model Penny is toasting her 47th birthday! She will no doubt be treated to something super special by husband Rod Stewart. The A-list lovebirds recently enjoyed a romantic break in Paris to celebrate the 13-year anniversary of their engagement. The pair lovingly renewed their vows in July 2017, and Penny opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with HELLO!: "Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important," she said. "This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you'll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together."

will.i.am turns 43

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am has plenty to celebrate! He's currently enjoying another successful stint on ITV singing competition The Voice UK. The American songwriter kicked off his career when he was only 13 years old - and it has only gone from strength to strength. He now has his sights set on another professional achievement; singing at the Olympics 2018 in Los Angeles. "Any type of raising up the energy level and showing love, why not," he said on The Last Leg. "America is in a weird place right now, but I think we're going to get out of it."