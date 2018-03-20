Declan Donnelly 'devastated' by Ant McPartlin's arrest and return to rehab TV star is said to be worried about his friend – and the future of Ant and Dec

Declan Donnelly is said to be devastated following best friend Ant McPartlin's arrest for drink-driving. Ant has decided to return to rehab after being involved in a three-car collision on Sunday afternoon, which saw him arrested after failing a breathalyser test. As a result, this week's Saturday Night Takeaway has also been cancelled. Dec is said to be understandably upset and worried for the TV star, and also concerned about the future of their on-screen partnership. "He's just really upset about it all on so many levels – gutted and worried about Ant, obviously, and devastated that he's going back to rehab," a source told the Sun. But he's also worried about the future of Ant and Dec."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have worked together for more than 20 years

Ant and Dec, both 42, have worked together for more than 20 years, and are considered the 'golden boys' of British TV. Most recently, they have been appearing in the latest series of Saturday Night Takeaway, which still has two more episodes to air. Following the end of Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent is scheduled to begin – although it is unclear whether Ant will return with the show.

On Monday afternoon, a rep for Ant and Dec confirmed: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such 'Saturday Night Takeaway' will not be going ahead this Saturday."

The TV stars have been fronting Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

An ITV spokesperson added: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series… which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs."

