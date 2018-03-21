Dec visits Ant at his home following drink-drive arrest Dec has visited his friend at home following his drink-driving arrest

Declan Donnelly has been photographed visiting his co-star and best friend, Anthony McPartlin, shortly after he returned from visiting the police station on Wednesday. The 42-year-old confirmed that he would be returning to rehab after being arrested for drink-driving following a car collision that left several people injured. Dec smiled as he entered Ant's rented home just a few hours after he confirmed that he would be presenting the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway by himself. The statement read: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead. We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x."

Ant has remained in his home since his arrest, and his publicist released a short statement following the incident which read: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future." Sources revealed that Dec was "gutted and devastated" by the situation, and the Loose Women panellists have been among those to reach out to him.

Loading the player... Coleen Nolan said: "We're all talking about Ant and it's a terrible situation, but I was thinking, 'poor Dec,' so hard for him as well, he's out on a limb without him. They're partners, aren't they... And I suppose there is this pressure as they are these squeaky clean stars and they have to keep up this image, and it must be terribly taxing on Dec."

