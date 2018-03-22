Loading the player...

Lorraine Kelly says Declan Donnelly could be just like this iconic TV star The Saturday Night Takeaway star is preparing to host the show solo

Lorraine Kelly has suggested that Declan Donnelly could become the next Bruce Forsyth as she supported his decision to present Saturday Night Takeaway alone. The ITV Lorraine presenter made the comments after Dec confirmed he would host the final two episodes in the series solo since Ant McPartlin has returned to rehab.

Suggesting that Dec could discover his talents are even greater without his presenting sidekick, Lorraine said: "You know, we were talking about this yesterday and I said 'well why not?' He could go on - nobody knows what's going to happen because it's going to take Ant as long as it takes to get him better and hopefully he will. But Dec's a good presenter, I mean he could end up being the Bruce Forsyth of this world, who knows?"

Lorraine Kelly said Declan Donnelly could become the next Bruce Forsyth

Lorraine also lent her support to Ant, who is undergoing rehab treatment after being charged for drink-driving on Sunday. "He just needs to get better and he needs to take as much time as he can because lots of people are saying he came back too quick," she said. "I know it was his decision to come back and do I'm A Celebrity but he came back too fast so you can't put a time limit on it."

Dec released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway would go ahead as planned. The 42-year-old is naturally devastated following Sunday's incident, and was pictured leaving his Chiswick home with his wife Ali Astall in low spirits, looking visibly upset as he processed the news.

Dec will present Saturday Night Takeaway alone following Ant's drink-driving charge

The pair have worked together for more than 20 years, and are considered the 'golden boys' of British TV. Most recently, they have been appearing in the latest series of Saturday Night Takeaway. Ant and Dec were also due to present Britain's Got Talent this spring, and I'm a Celebrity later this year.

