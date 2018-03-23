Giovanna Fletcher brought to tears by cruel online trolls The star opened up on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening

Giovanna Fletcher was visibly upset as she took to Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share her recent experiences with online trolls. The 33-year-old star, who is pregnant with her third child, spoke candidly on camera as she revealed she had been subjected to cruel comments about her appearance, and even her pregnancy weight. Posting a series of clips online, Giovanna told her fans: "I was about to sit down and make a quick video for tomorrow for YouTube and then I read some comments online on a video that Tom put up. Originally saying stuff about me - makeup, hair - how I basically look a bit of state when I'm at home. How dare I? I don’t care if I'm on Instagram or videos looking like me – it's what I look like. And then there were comment about how I look about six months pregnant even though I'm four months pregnant, and debate about my diet…"

Giovanna Fletcher became emotional as she revealed she had been targeted by online trolls

Becoming increasingly emotional, Giovanna admitted: "I generally let comments like that go over my head, and I don’t know why it's got to me but I shan't be wasting my time making a video for tomorrow. People who think it's ok to comment online about people's weight or appearance, get a life. Were all grownups, what the bloody hell are you doing… you're not worth my time. Anyhoo, I'm tired and emotional and hormonal and that is life. And I have my positive place on the internet and I shouldn’t let that negativity in, it's gone."

The next morning, Giovanna posted another video, clearly feeling much more upbeat than she had the previous evening. "Morning! I've had so many lovely messages about my stories last night," she said. "Do not panic, I'm absolutely fine. Momentary blip, back on it."

The star is currently pregnant with her third child

Giovanna and husband Tom announced the news of her third pregnancy at the start of the month. The couple are already proud parents to sons Buzz, four, and two-year-old Buddy. Speaking recently to HELLO!, Giovanna said of the new addition: "We're very excited. There was a pause there, I feel like there shouldn't have been. But yes, we are excited!" She added: "I don't feel that different to be honest. I felt a bit nauseous, but I had an actual stomach bug last week, and when that cleared everything else cleared. So I feel much better now. Second trimester and I'm feeling good!"

The couple also revealed that their two boys are aware that they have another sibling on the way. "Buzz knows, they both know. They have a younger cousin that they can relate to. They know that a younger baby is coming," said Tom. Giovanna added: "We've had friends who have had babies recently, so they know that babies are in tummies."