Coleen and Wayne Rooney pose for cosy snap on rare night out - see the picture The couple have gone from strength to strength since going through a difficult time last year…

Coleen and Wayne Rooney posed for a rare photograph together on Thursday night, as the couple headed out for a date night at the launch of Opulent travel services at Victors in Hale, Cheshire - not far from the couple's family home. Coleen looked particularly happy to pose for the snap with two happy fans, while Wayne smiled from behind, looking casual in a leather jacket. The couple have been significantly more private about their relationship since Wayne was charged with drink-driving back in September 2017, having been found in the car with another woman, 29-year-old Laura Simpson, but it's clear the twosome have got through their troubles and are now happier than ever.

Coleen and Wayne posed for a snap with two fans. Credit: Flynet

The Rooneys welcomed their fourth son, baby Cass Mac, in February, and have been posting adorable family snaps on Instagram ever since. After the birth, Coleen was quick to share the happy news with her followers, writing: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

READ MORE: Ant and Dec dropped by Suzuki following drink-driving charge

Wayne also joked that he could make his own football team with his family clan, writing, "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass." Coleen finally broke her silence on Wayne's incident in November 2017, taking to Facebook to announce that she planned to stand by her husband.

The Rooney family at Christmas, before baby Cass arrived

Coleen wrote: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do. However please make an opinion based on true facts… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

READ MORE: Giovanna Fletcher brought to tears by cruel online trolls

She concluded the statement by saying that she loved Wayne, writing: "It's my decision... Do I love Wayne... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up… I'm just real."

WATCH BELOW: Blossoming Celebrity Baby Bumps