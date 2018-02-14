Coleen Rooney shares Valentine's Day message for husband Wayne The couple are preparing to welcome their fourth child together

Coleen Rooney has taken to Twitter to share a Valentine's Day message for her husband Wayne Rooney and their three sons. The pregnant 31-year-old – who is counting down until the arrival of the couple's fourth child – shared a sweet snapshot of the footballer with Kai, eight, Klay, four and two-year-old Kit, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to my boys… Have a good one everybody." Coleen and Wayne have been married since June 2008, and announced the news of her fourth pregnancy on 18 August. Just recently, the mother-of-three was surprised with a baby shower by her family and friends, and shared a photo from the celebration on social media.

The past few months haven't been easy for Coleen; her husband Wayne, 32, was caught up in a drink driving and alleged cheating scandal at the start of September. The couple were plagued with rumours of a split, but they have been putting on a united front ahead of their fourth child's arrival.

Speaking in January 2016, shortly before the arrival of son Kit, Coleen opened up about family life. "I love being a mum," she said. "One of the best things is hearing the boys laugh and hearing them say, 'I love you mummy'. I've always been a maternal person and there were a lot of children in my family which I helped look after. Motherhood came pretty naturally to me." Of her husband, she added: "Wayne is a great dad and very hands-on with the boys, but when we had Kai things were very new to him. He hadn’t had a lot of babies in his family so he had to learn a lot, but with Klay he was much more confident."

