Coleen and Wayne Rooney pictured together for the first time since drink driving scandal The couple have been plagued by rumours of a split

Coleen and Wayne Rooney seem to have got their marriage back on track. The couple, who are expecting their fourth child together, were pictured together at a Nando's restaurant this week, in a photograph obtained by The Sun. A fellow diner at the Manchester-based restaurant tweeted: "In Didsbury, even Wayne Rooney has to wait for his @NandosUK." This outing marks the first time the pair have been seen together since the football star's drink driving scandal in September.

Coleen, 31, removed her wedding ring following the incident, suggesting their relationship was on the rocks. However, she has since addressed the rumours surrounding their marriage break-up a number of times. The mum-of-three took to Twitter to clarify reports she had reverted back to her maiden name, after being photographed with a bag bearing the initials CM. "Stories, stories, stories," she wrote. "My mum's initials are CM... not my bag!"

Earlier this month, Wayne and Coleen celebrated their eldest son Kai's eighth birthday. Wayne posted a photo showing him and Kai at the family's home, surrounded by giant helium balloons, with some spelling out his little boy's name and the number eight. The dad-of-three captioned the shot: "Happy 8th birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son." Coleen also took to her own Instagram page to pay tribute to her little boy. She shared a selfie of her and Kai, and wrote besides the image: "Happy 8th Birthday to this gorgeous boy. Such a character who we love so much. Have the best day Kai."