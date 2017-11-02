Coleen Rooney shares first picture with Wayne to mark son's birthday The proud parents were celebrating their first-born's birthday on Thursday

Coleen Rooney took to Twitter on Thursday to share a sweet birthday collage in honour of her son Kai's eighth birthday. The doting mum included a photo of her and Wayne Rooney in the mix, following ongoing speculation about the couple's marriage. In the picture, which took centre stage in the collage, the proud parents are all smiles as they pose with Kai, who is sitting on his dad's lap. Other photos include Kai with pop sensation Ed Sheeran, and another of Wayne with the couple's two eldest sons Kai and Klay. It's been a fun day of celebrating in the Rooney household.

Coleen Rooney made a sweet birthday collage to mark Kai's birthday

Earlier on, Wayne shared a photo of him and Kai at the family's home, surrounded by an assortment of giant helium balloons, with some spelling out his little boy's name and the number eight. The dad-of-thee captioned the shot: "Happy 8th birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son." Coleen also took to her own Instagram page to pay tribute to her little boy. She shared a selfie of her and Kai, and wrote besides the image: "Happy 8th Birthday to this gorgeous boy. Such a character who we love so much. Have the best day Kai."

STORY: Coleen enjoys first night out since Wayne's drink driving scandal

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are the proud parents to three sons

Since Wayne's arrest, Coleen has addressed the rumours surrounding their marriage break-up a number of times. She recently took to Twitter to clarify reports she had reverted back to her maiden name, after being photographed with a bag bearing the initials CM. "Stories, stories, stories," she wrote. "My mum's initials are CM... not my bag!"

Last month, Coleen – who is expecting the couple's fourth child - also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying she had "told friends" that she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well," Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."