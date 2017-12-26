Wayne and Coleen Rooney confirm marriage is on track with Christmas snap Footballer and wife put on united front

Wayne Rooney posted an adorable family photograph on his hugely followed Instagram account on Christmas morning which featured his pregnant wife Coleen, and three sons- Kai, seven, Klay, four, and one-year-old Kit. The couple looked happy and were both wearing their wedding rings - a good sign for the couple who are working on their marriage after a stressful year. Fashion lover Coleen also shared the image on her Instagram account.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney uploaded this lovely picture to their Instagram accounts

As reported previously, the former Manchester United footballer was arrested in September for drink driving, and was in the car with 29-year-old single mother Laura Simpson at the time of arrest. Wayne's wife, Coleen Rooney is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, which is due in 2018.

The happy shot appeared to be taken at an elaborate Christmas gathering, with all three of the footballers' children looking particularly smart in knitwear and pressed shirts. Coleen looked radiant in a figure-hugging black dress, and completed her fashion-forward look with large statement earrings. Wayne was clearly embracing the festive season, captioning the picture: "Merry Christmas everyone. Have a great day."

Coleen Rooney shares first picture with Wayne to mark son's birthday

Wayne has spoken out about his arrest in an exclusive interview with talkSport, which aired at the start of December. He acknowledged he had made a mistake and spoke about moving forward:

"Sometimes you make mistakes. I held my hands up. I made a mistake. I knew straight away I had made a stupid mistake and I have to move on." He explained: "I've got children and it is not nice for them to see that and I try to move on and learn from it which I feel I am doing."

Coleen also broke her silence on her marriage soon after, stating:

"No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do. However please make an opinion based on true facts…"