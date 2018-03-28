Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare family picture with ex-husband Chris Martin and their children The stars 'consciously uncoupled' in 2014

Despite their split three years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained the very best of friends! The Hollywood actress, 45, and the Coldplay musician, 41, were reunited as they posed for a sweet picture with their children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, during a trip to London on Wednesday afternoon. The Instagram snap sees the ex-lovebirds and their kids pose in front of a London property - with many fans speculating whether it was once their former home.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin with their kids in London

"Actually just realised it's the number on their house but still... what does it mean," wrote one fan. Gwyneth cryptically wrote in the caption, "#42", which is also the same number on the front door of the house. The lovely post comes shortly after the American beauty told US chat show host Stephen Colbert that Chris is 'like her brother' to her. The stars famously 'consciously uncoupled' in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, but have worked hard to uphold a strong relationship for their two children. She shared: "He's really like my brother, we're very familial. It's nice, it's great."

The pair finalised their divorce in April 2015, and speaking about the split after ten years of marriage, Gwyneth explained: "Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal so that's what we've tried to do." The mum-of-two is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, while Chris is in a relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

