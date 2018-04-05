Jesy Nelson forced to shut down Little Mix split rumours Little Mix fans can rejoice!

Little Mix fans can sigh a huge sigh of relief as Jesy Nelson has confirmed the group are not splitting up. Fans of the four-piece were left heartbroken after rumours started swirling that the girls are parting ways. Replying to a Jade Thirlwall fan account, 26-year-old Jesy reassured: "Absolutely not. Until it comes from us I wouldn't believe anything you read." It was alleged that both Jesy and Jade Thirlwall wanted to focus on their acting careers, which has now been denied.

Little Mix are not parting ways

The British pop group, who were formed on The X Factor in 2011, recently returned from Japan after travelling the world on their The Glory Days Tour in support of their fourth studio album Glory Days. The girls - also consisting of Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are now gearing up to release their fifth album together. Last month, the band tweeted: "It's official…#LM5 is actually in the works… We're going to be patiently waiting for this one, it’s going to be an absolute dream!"

There were more concerns when Little Mixers noticed that Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne were all seen out partying without Jesy during the band's trip to Japan. "We are so worried about you Jess, and we miss you. Hope you're okay queen," one wrote. Another asked: "Why are you not partying with the girls? We want you to have fun." A third said: "We miss you Jess, are you okay?" And a fourth added: "Babe I hope you're okay, don’t listen to the negative comments because youre amazing and perfect and beautiful. Please just let us know you are okay."

Following the comments, a new picture appeared on Jesy's Instagram, seemingly taken on a photoshoot, showing her posing in a Kangol hat and statement printed shirt. She made no reference to comments about her absence, but some of her supporters have dismissed the speculation, insisting there is nothing to worry about.

