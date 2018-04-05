Danny Jones has shared some sad news with fans The McFly musician made the announcement on Instagram

Our condolences go out to Danny Jones, who revealed the sad news that his grandmother Peggy has passed away on Thursday. The McFly musician shared a photo of his grandparents on their wedding day on Instagram, adding the caption: "My nan has left us and gone to heaven. Say hello to grandad for me. RIP Nan."

Meanwhile, Danny's wife Georgia paid tribute to his grandmother by sharing a photo of Peggy with their baby son Cooper. "Shortly after this photo was taken this gorgeous lady left us forever," Georgia wrote. "RIP Peggy, I was lucky to have you in my life and so glad you got to meet your great grandson."

Danny has been inundated with messages of condolence from his fans, with several commenting on how special it is that they were able to introduce baby Cooper to his great-grandmother. The musician and his wife welcomed their baby boy in January, and are completely smitten with the newborn.

Introducing Cooper in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in February, Danny and Georgia spoke of the "overwhelming love" they feel as new parents. "It is just crazy that you can create this life, it is just an overload of love," Danny told HELLO! of Cooper Alf Jones, who was born on 27 January. "I keep looking at him and going we created him, we created those ears, those fingers, those toes...."

The singer-songwriter has taken to being a daddy like a natural. "It just melts my heart to see them together. As soon as Cooper was born and he went straight on to Danny’s chest, he was in bits," new mum Georgia said. Cooper arrived nine days after his due date but the dash to hospital is one they will never forget. Georgia was taking a bath when she had an overwhelming urge to push, and says, "I thought this baby is going to be born at home in the bath...or in the car."

