Nadia Sawalha shares rare family photo with children and stepdaughter The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum and stepmum to four girls

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley often talk about their blended family life on their YouTube channel Nadia Sawalha and Family, and delighted fans on Saturday after sharing a rare family photo of them enjoying spending time together while out dining at a restaurant. The Loose Women panellist posted the happy picture on her Instagram account, featuring Mark, daughters Maddie, 15 and Kiki-Bea, ten, along with her stepdaughter Izzy, 23, and her boyfriend. Missing from the picture was Mark's other daughter, Fleur, 18, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Nadia Sawalha and her family enjoyed a meal out on Saturday

In the picture's caption, Nadia wrote about just what a great time they had all had together. "I think we cleared the restaurant out with our laughter and general madness!! Blessed family gathering!" she said. Fans were quick to compliment the photo, with one writing: "Lovely picture, lovely family, that's one to display at home for memories," while another said: "Lovely family, so much laughter in this bleak world." A third related: "Those are the best times!!"

The doting mum with oldest daughter Maddie as a baby

Nadia has frequently touched upon her family's experience, with the star balancing her busy TV career with being a mum and stepmum, along with home educating her two daughters. Most recently, Maddie and Kiki enjoyed experimenting with their hair during a class. The star took to social media to showcase her daughters' vibrant hair shades, with Maddie looking cool with a bold orange tone, and Kiki rocking purple tips. "Ermm…it's all change in the hair department here at Sawalha-Adderley HQ!! Home Ed, freedom to express," Nadia captioned the photo of the pair.

The TV presenter also recently admitted that in the early days, she felt "a bit naff" in comparison to her two young stepdaughters, who were eight and three respectively when she first met them. Talking on her YouTube channel, Nadia said: "Even their names were the names of rock star children. Izzy and Fleur. They were just trendy names. I felt 'I am a bit naff. I am this plump, D-list, daytime presenter'. That's what I thought."