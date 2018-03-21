Patsy Palmer shares rare photo of model children as they hit the town in Hollywood The former EastEnders star lives with her family in the States

Patsy Palmer moved her family out to LA in 2014 - and they haven’t look back! The doting mum couldn’t be more proud of her children who have settled into life in the States fantastically. Her two middle children, Fenton, 17, and Emilia, 16, have both signed up to agents in true Hollywood style, and Patsy couldn’t help but pay a sweet tribute to the pair as they hit the town on Tuesday night. Patsy posted a picture of the lookalike duo embracing, which saw Fenton dressed in a smart black suit, and Emilia looking cool in a white shirt crop top and denim jeans.

Patsy Palmer's middle children Fenton and Emilia went out in Hollywood together

Next to the photo, Patsy wrote: "So proud of these 2 .. out & about tonight in Hollywood. Love you both @emiliamerkell @fentonmerkell thanks for this nothing makes me happier than seeing them out together . #brotherandsister."Emilia later commented on her mum's post, writing: "Love you mama soooo much!! You rock my world." Patsy shares Fenton and Emilia, as well as younger son Bertie, seven, with her husband Richard Merkell. She is also mum to 26-year-old actor son Charley Rothwell, who she shares with boxer Alfie Rothwell.

All four of Patsy's children

Unlike the rest of his family, Charley decided to remain in the UK when they moved out to the USA. Having appeared in films including Legend and iBoy, Patsy is understandably very proud of her first-born. Last year, the mother-of-four said on ITV's Lorraine: "He is already a movie star. He should be here now. I should swap places with Charley." During the interview, Patsy admitted that she had told her children not to get into the industry. When asked what advice she would give her brood she laughed: "Don't do it." She added: "He is amazing, he has done incredible things."

While her offspring are enjoying finding their feet in the world of showbiz, Patsy has – for now – put her acting days behind her. While in the UK in 2017, the star popped into the Loose Women studios to catch up with the panellists, and was asked whether she missed the profession. Patsy confessed: "No I don’t actually miss it. I'm not going to lie. I don’t miss acting one bit." She is now the founder of Commonwealth Lifestyle Foundation, which organises breakfasts with inspiring speakers to support womanhood, both in the States and the UK.