Ronan Keating is a doting dad to four children between the ages of 19 and one, and he couldn’t be prouder! To mark his son Jack's birthday on Thursday, the former Boyzone star paid tribute to first-born in the sweetest way. Taking to his Instagram account, Ronan shared a photo of the pair during their adventures in New Zealand, writing: "Happy Birthday to one of my favourite people in the universe. A little throwback to our amazing NZ lions tour trip “one more bottle of Pinot”. Love ya Son have a great day. X."

The photo proved a hit with the singer's fans, and many were quick to observe just how alike the pair are. "He's just like you! Happy birthday Jack," one wrote, while another said: "Wow, he's your mini-me haha. Happy birthday Jack." A third added: "Happy birthday Jack. He looks like the younger version of you during the earliest Boyzone years." Last year, when Jack turned 18 and Ronan turned 40, the pair threw a lavish joint party on a yacht on the River Thames in London.

Ronan is a devoted family man, and previously spoke to HELLO! about his "amazing" kids. The 41-year-old shares Jack, along with daughters Missy, 16, and 12-year-old Ali, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, and is also dad to baby Cooper, 11 months, who he welcomed with wife Storm Keating in April. He said of his brood: "I’ve always been a hands on dad and my kids are my world. I have always been totally devoted to my kids and always will be." He added: "All four of my kids are amazing and it’s very, very special to see the bond between them all."

The family spent an idyllic end of the year together in the Maldives, where they enjoyed adventures such as a trip to an underwater restaurant. Ronan had been planning the getaway for a while, telling HELLO! earlier that month: "It's been another mad busy year so we're both really looking forward to getting some sun and making the most of my two weeks off work."

