Tana Ramsay pays sweet tribute to her four children Gordon Ramsay's wife felt like a "lucky mum" after being treated by her brood over the weekend

Tana Ramsay thanked her children for giving her the "best day" over the weekend – and it looks like they had a wonderful time. To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, Tana and Gordon Ramsay's four children, Megan, 19, twins Jack and Holly, 18, and Matilda, 16, took their mum out for the day, followed by a dinner at a fancy looking restaurant. Sharing a photo of her brood on Instagram, the Montessori teacher wrote: "Thank you for the best day @megan__ramsay @jackramsay1999@hollyramsayy @tillyramsay01#luckymummy."

Tana Ramsay shared a photo from her day out with her four children

Although it's mainly Tana's TV chef husband who is in the limelight, the mother-of-four has featured in daughter Matilda's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. The popular programme centres around the budding chef cooking meals for her family, but also gives snippets into her family life, featuring their life at home in the UK, as well as their summer breaks in their house in LA.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay with their children

While the Ramsay siblings live a very comfortable lifestyle, their famous dad is determined for them not to grow up spoilt. Gordon, who has been married to Tana since 1996, previously told to The Telegraph that his children won't be benefiting from his £113 million fortune in his will. He said: "It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them," he said. "The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

Gordon also revealed that his children don’t sit with him in first class when they go on holiday. "They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that," he said.