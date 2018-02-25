Jeff Brazier opens up about his sons' relationship with fiancée Kate Dwyer The doting father has raised Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, alone since the death of their mother Jade Goody in 2009

Jeff Brazier is getting ready to marry his fiancée Kate Dwyer, with sons Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, confirmed as his best men at the ceremony. And as Kate prepares to take on the role as their stepmother, Jeff has opened up about her relationship with his sons, who he has raised single-handedly since the death of their mother Jade Goody in 2009. Talking to Daily Mail's Femail, he said of his sons getting a stepmum: "In one respect it's just a title, it's not going to stop her from being the way she is with the boys, but also I think crucially for Kate that sense of responsibility seems to get the best out of her." The father-of-two added: "I love seeing the way she is with my children, it brings me immense amounts of pleasure – I feel I've done well for them. It's not just about putting the right person in my life for the long term, it's putting the right female influence in theirs too and it feels really good on both levels."

Jeff Brazier's sons Bobby and Freddie will soon have a stepmother as he prepares to marry Kate Dwyer

Jeff and Kate have been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October. The star popped the question in Ibiza at sunrise. "We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats. Kate talked about how special the moment was, how relaxed and happy she felt, and I thought, 'Let's do it now'," he revealed. "I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."

Jeff and Kate announced their engagement in an official photoshoot with HELLO!

Jeff also told HELLO! that he has already picked out a baby name with the hope of having children with Kate in the near-future. The couple spoke in an exclusive Facebook Live in October, revealing that they both hope to have a daughter. "Jeff would have one tomorrow," laughed Kate, adding: "It's a few years off. I'm still young. I'd love to have a girl because I'm really outnumbered in the house, I don't think I could deal with more boys. But we'll just have to wait and see." Jeff added: "I need a girl. I've had the name Isabella for so, so long and I'd be really disappointed if I don't meet her one day. Bella Brazier, it just rings. And if she's naughty – Isabella!" Kate added: "He told me that name the week we met, so I've known a long time."