Jo Joyner is treated to an extra special Valentine's Day gift from daughter The actress shares twins Edie and Freddie with husband Neil Madden

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner was treated to a very special Valentine's Day present this year – from her eight-year-old daughter Edie. The actress, who is also mum to Edie's twin brother Freddie, took to her Instagram account on 14 February to share a photo of four homemade crackers – one for each member of the family - that had been decorated in love heart stickers. "When your little girl secretly makes you all valentines crackers! #melt#valentines #kids," the star captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "Ah how nice is that," while another said: "This is so precious!"

Jo Joyner was treated to a cute handmade gift from her daughter Edie on Valentine's Day

Jo, who shares her twins with husband Neil Madden, delighted EastEnders fans in December when she made a brief return to the BBC One soap to coincide with Lauren and Abi Branning's dramatic exit. Tanya returned to Albert Square to give ex-husband Max a piece of her mind, only to later witness her two daughters fall from the rooftop of the Queen Vic. Although Lauren escaped the fall with cuts and bruises, Abi was pronounced brain dead, and Tanya was left heartbroken when her daughter's life machine was turned off in emotional scenes. Luckily, it was all smiles on set for Jo as she was reunited with her former castmates. The actress shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps on social media in-between filming, including one of her and Jacqueline Jossa – who was covered in fake blood following her fall scene. "And the day you actually fell if that roof @jacjossa Ouch!" she captioned the picture.

The EastEnders star briefly reprised her role as Tanya Branning in December

Prior to returning in December, Jo was last seen on EastEnders in 2013, and has gone on to star in a number of high-profile drama series, including Ordinary Lies, alongside former Coronation Street stars Sally Lindsay and Michelle Heaton, as well as Channel Four's Ackley Bridge – a drama centred around a multi-cultural academy school in Yorkshire. The programme proved so popular when it aired in 2017, that a second series is currently being made. The show - due to air later in the year - will see Jo reprise her role as the school's headteacher Mandy Carter.