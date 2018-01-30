Drew Barrymore shares cute snap of daughter Olive: 'She's 5 going on 13' Drew Barrymore confirmed that the little girl was friends with her again by the evening!

Drew Barrymore has shared a photo of her five-year-old daughter, Olive, during a day out at the park. The youngster can be seen with pink streaks in her hair as she faces away from the camera, and Drew explained in her caption that little Olive was "mad" because Drew had been away. She wrote: "Sunday in the park with Olive. She's five going on 13. She looks like a 90's grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it." She continued: "[Olive's] mad because mum has been out of town. I'm teaching her the word 're-entry' and that it can take a day. Let her get her mood out of her system and I tell her I understand. And as soon as we can, let's get back to our adventurer life. I am kind, patient and loving, because I truly do understand. By last night she came to my bed, and crawled in and we were back in each other's arms. #mumsanddaughters."

Drew's daughter Olive had pink streaks in her hair

She also shared a snap of her youngest daughter Frankie, three, who seemed to be in good spirits in comparison to her big sister. She wrote: "Sunday in the park with Frankie (in her @jellymallow_ms jacket) that @sumigeem got for her! Thank you again! We all love it so! Frankie is happy and doing her thing! Light as a feather. But then again, she almost always is. Kids are all so different. And today we play. Family day." Drew regularly shares funny parenting snaps of her children - even when they are having a tantrum!

The mum-of-two previously posted two different photos of Olive mid-tantrums while at Disneyworld, and opened up about the photos on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Explaining the funny snaps, she said: "That is a legitimate picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor. In this case, she wanted to chase a duck or like an egret… some interesting bird. In hindsight, as a parent, you have these revelations like, 'I should've let her catch it… cause she either would have and been satisfied, or she wouldn't have been and been mad at the duck and not her mum who tried to stop her from chasing the bird. I say just let 'em chase it and see what happens."