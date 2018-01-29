Davina McCall seeks urgent medical advice for son The TV presenter took to Twitter to share concerns over possible tick bite

Davina McCall reached out to her fans on Sunday night amid concerns her son had been bitten by a tick. The TV presenter – who shares children Holly, 16, Tilly, 14 and 11-year-old Chester with ex-husband Matthew Robertson – shared a snapshot of a bite on Chester's leg, writing alongside: "Hello twitter… is this a tick bite? On my son's leg…" When some followers suggested it could be a mosquito or horsefly bite, she replied: "But horsefly or mozzie couldn't get right up his trouser leg?" She added: "Love twitter at time like this… told to see the doctor first thing so will do that… pretty sure it's a tick bite. It's in his groin… ticks love groins." When one follower suggested that social media might not be the best place to seek medical advice, Davina replied: "Actually I've had some very helpful answers. Going to doctors this am. It was 9 x but I called 111 x going to gp tomorrow at 8.30."

Davina McCall shared a photo of a bite on her son's leg, asking fans for their advice

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection which is spread to humans by infected ticks. While Lyme disease can often be treated effectively if it's detected early on, there's a risk that you can develop severe and long-lasting symptoms if treatment is delayed.

Many people with early stage Lyme disease will develop a distinctive circular rash at the site of the tick bite around three to 30 days after being bitten. However around one in three people won't develop the rash. Some people may suffer flu-like symptoms such as tiredness, muscle and joint pain, headaches, a high temperature and chills in the early stages. If Lyme disease is not detected or treated early on, it can lead to the development of more serious symptoms. Anyone who suspects they have been bitten by a tick should visit the doctor immediately.

Davina and Matthew Robertson announced the end of their 17-year marriage in November

Davina's concerns come two months after she shocked fans with the news of her split from Matthew, her husband of 17 years. Earlier this month, she appeared on This Morning, where she spoke briefly about the couple's decision to separate, saying: "Just for the record. For our kids' sake we have decided that we are never going to talk about 'us' because we have three kids and they are quite grown up and we just don't want to talk about it in the public eye."