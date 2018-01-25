Bradley Walsh shares rare photo of handsome son Barney – and fans go crazy The Chase star has two children with wife Donna Derby

Bradley Walsh has caused a stir on Instagram by sharing a photo of his handsome son Barney. The Chase host – who only joined the photo sharing site this week – posted a snapshot of father and son posing together on the red carpet at Tuesday's National Television Awards, writing: "Sorry for late post gang (think that's what it's called) but at last I've finally come round... Here's me and @barneycpwalsh last night in the calm before the storm. Oh and by the way if anyone has any tips for me on how to Instagram properly, please feel free cos I ain't got a clue! Also I'm missing a shoe!" The snapshot proved a big hit with Bradley's 198,000 followers, who were quick to comment on the strong family resemblance. "Chip off the old block," one wrote. "Fab pic x." A second remarked: "Two peas in a pod!" while a third added: "Fabulous photo. That is one good looking lad. Takes after his father. Lol."

Bradley Walsh took to Instagram to share a photo of his son Barney

The 57-year-old star shares two children with his wife Donna Derby; the couple, who have been married since 1997, are also parents to daughter Hayley Walsh. Barney, meanwhile, seems to following his father into the entertainment industry. The 20-year-old appeared in Guy Ritchie's 2017 action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and also previously had roles in Doctors and Law & Order UK.

The Chase host shared his very first Instagram post on Wednesday

Bradley shared his very first Instagram post on Wednesday morning, and was clearly suffering after the night before at the NTAs. Alongside a photo showing him resting his head in his hand, he wrote: "Oh dear… woke up this morning with a headache and an Instagram account. @hollywilloughby bad girl!!!" Bradley and Holly had earlier posed for a photo together at the National Television Awards, which the blonde This Morning star shared over on her account. "I actually love this man @bradderswalsh… he's just joined Insta! Give him hell," she captioned the snapshot.

