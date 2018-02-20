Kate Garraway is treated to the sweetest surprise by daughter Darcey, 11 The GMB presenter's daughter Darcey made sure her mum had a relaxing morning

Kate Garraway is used to getting up at the crack of dawn to present Good Morning Britain during the week, so when it comes to the weekend, relaxing weekends are extra special. On Sunday, the TV star was delighted after being waited hand-on-foot by her 11-year-old daughter Darcey, who not only cooked her a homemade brunch, but even washed up afterwards! Taking to her Instagram account to praise her little girl, Kate posted a photograph of two plates of homemade pancakes, captioning the picture: "Nothing nicer than having someone else make brunch on a Sunday. Even better when it's your 11-year-old – and she cleans up! Thanks @greatbritishbakeoff." Fans were impressed with Darcey's efforts, with one joking: "How much do you hire her out for," while another said: "Such a good girl." A third added: "Nothing nicer than your children cooking for you."

The GMB presenter shares Darcey and son William, eight, with her political adviser husband Derek Draper. Protective of her children's privacy, Kate rarely shares photos of them on social media, but delighted fans last month when she shared a sweet photo of her and Darcey on their way to watch Dancing On Ice. The mother-daughter duo were there to cheer on Kate's work colleague, GMB weather forecaster Alex Beresford, and adorable Darcey appeared starstruck whilst sitting very close to the show's presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in another snapshot. "OMG it's @hollywilloughby & @schofe!" Kate wrote, alongside a photo of her daughter pointing at the popular presenting duo, pulling a shocked face.

Kate, 50, has previously opened up about Darcey's concerns regarding her age, with the star confessing on Lorraine last year that she was the oldest mum at the school gate. She said that her daughter had heartbreakingly told her: "I wish you were younger because I'm worried you might die sooner," which had spurred her on to taking her health more seriously. The star has certainly stuck to her word, and most recently took part in Dry January as part of Lorraine Kelly's Lose The Booze campaign. Along with Lorraine and Sherrie Hewson, she underwent a liver test at the beginning and end of January to see the impact cutting out alcohol had on her body. The results showed that her liver fat had dropped by 30 per cent and that she had lost weight after ditching booze for a month.