Stacey Solomon isn't going to let a bit of snow disrupt her travel plans! The Loose Women star has found a funny, if slightly extreme, way of going about her day despite the adverse weather conditions. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Stacey shared her solution for being unable to drive in the midst of Storm Emma – snowboarding to the shops! The 28-year-old star uploaded a photo showing her cuddling up to her five-year-old son Leighton outside, while wrapped up in a pink patterned ski jacket, black trousers and a cute penguin hat. With a big smile on her face and a snowboard tucked under her arm, Stacey looks ready for the action in the snapshot, which she captioned: "So British, 2cm of snow and I'm snowboarding to the shops to get supplies."

The TV star then took to Instagram Stories to show her best efforts on the snowboard – but it didn't look like she'd be making it to the shops anytime soon! After jumping a few times in an attempt to get into position, Stacey ended up falling backwards as her eldest son, nine-year-old Zachary, suggested she tried turning to the side. After taking his advice on board, Stacey did manage a short distance down the slope before falling over once again, giggling as she sat back up.

Fans loved Stacey's snowy update, praising the mum-of-two for her ability to laugh at herself. "This is the reason we all love you!" one wrote. A second added: "Haha I would love to have seen that – carrying your shopping and on a board!" A third wrote: "I love you and how unaffected you are with celebrity status... you're normal, beautiful and make me laugh.. don't stop xxx"

