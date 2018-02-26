Kirstie Allsopp shares rare photo of sons doing a very good deed The proud mum branded her two sons and stepson "little warriors" after they helped clear up litter in the neighbourhood

Kirstie Allsopp was beaming with pride over the weekend as her two young sons and her teenage stepson helped to clear up litter around their neighbourhood as part of the Clear Up Britain initiative. The Location, Location, Location star posted a series of images of her boys hard at work on her Instagram account, along with the caption: "Proud Mother & Stepmother of #litterwarriors@keepbritaintidy."

The TV presenter's followers were full of admiration for the youngsters, with one writing: "This is awesome Kirstie! What a great example to set. My son and I regularly litter pick our street as litter is my pet hate! I hope it will become his too. Keep up the great work, well done litter warriors!!" Another added: "Love that little home made trolley! And that the kids are outside not inside playing with a device. Good work Kirstie!"

Kirstie Allsopp's sons went litter picking around their local community

The 46-year-old is a doting mum to boys Bay and Oscar, and stepmother to her partner Ben Anderson's two teenage sons, Hal and Orion, who live with them half the time in the family's Notting Hill home. Although she has a busy family life, Kirstie hasn’t totally ruled out having more children in the future. She previously told Good Housekeeping: "There are four boys in my life and it's quite busy," she said. "I would love another baby, but the reality of that and its impact on the family is still something I am considering. I would love to have another ten babies, but it has to be a decision made by all of us."

Kirstie's fans were impressed to see her boys hard at work

While Kirstie tends to keep her family out of the public eye, she occasionally shares snippets of their lives on her social media platforms. Last year, she had her fans in hysterics after sharing a very relatable Instagram post showing her sons having to complete household chores. "You're never too young to learn to sort Tupperware, even with a broken wrist," Kirstie wrote, adding the witty captions: "#monstermum #noexcuses #callthisaholiday."