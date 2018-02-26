Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of son Harry at football with his dad The This Morning host shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby treated fans to a rare family photo on Sunday, as she shared a snapshot of her eldest son Harry enjoying a day out at the football with his dad. The This Morning star uploaded a picture showing Harry and her husband Dan Baldwin walking down the steps at Wembley Stadium, ready to watch Arsenal take on Manchester City. "Father and son at the League Cup final yesterday at Wembley," she wrote. "Love this photo… Harry's catching up with Dan! Arsenal 0-3 Man City." Holly completed the caption with a sad face emoji – hinting that the boys had been cheering on Arsenal on the day. The post was quickly inundated with comments from Holly's fans. "Lovely picture!" one wrote, while another added: "My husband and son went, happy though as they are city fans! Great pictures x."

Holly, 37, and Dan have been married since August 2007 and they share three children together: Harry, seven, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester. The Dancing on Ice star is fiercely protective of her young family's privacy; while she sometimes shares photos of her little ones on social media, she always ensures she keeps their faces hidden from view.

In September, Holly was asked about the possibility of expanding her family further in an interview with Fabulous magazine. She replied: "When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think."

