Holly Willoughby parties with husband Dan Baldwin at BRITs afterparty The couple share three children together

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin enjoyed a night off parental duties on Wednesday. The couple, who share three children together, were guests at the Warner Music BRIT Awards afterparty, where they partied the evening away with Holly's This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe. Both Holly and Dan appeared to be in great spirits as they mingled with fellow guests at the exclusive bash, which was hosted by CÎROC Vodka and British GQ at Freemasons Hall in London's Covent Garden.

Holly Willoughby partied with husband Dan Baldwin at a BRITs afterparty

Holly, 37, looked picture perfect in a striking white David Koma suit dress, which featured a decadent feather hem and contrasting black buttons. She teamed the outfit with designer high heels by Gina and delicate jewellery by Fenwick. With her blonde tresses worn in luscious loose waves, Holly opted for muted tones of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. The couple were among the guests who enjoyed delicious cocktails with a golden twist including CÎROC Divide & Twinkle and CÎROC Vodka Ombra Di Pantera which were served in vintage champagne coupes with a sprinkling of gold dust.

BRIT Awards 2018: Complete winners list

The This Morning star looked fabulous in a white number

Holly and Dan's joint appearance comes shortly after the pair enjoyed a family break in the Alps. The TV presenter took to Instagram to share pictures from the glorious break, showing her dressed in a stylish patterned ski top from Sweaty Betty while admiring her idyllic view. "Goodbye Alps…heading home for more ice…of the dancing variety," she captioned the snapshot. Holly and Dan are the proud parents to three children - Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three.

STORY: Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin are couple goals in rare photo