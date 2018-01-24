Tamzin Outhwaite parties with cousin Dan Baldwin at the NTAs The EastEnders actress and Holly Willoughby's husband posed for a photo together at the glitzy awards show

The National Television Awards on Tuesday night proved to be a family affair for EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin. Tamzin - who presented the Best Serial Drama Performance award to Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon – looked like she had a great time at the star-studded after-party, taking to Instagram to share a number of photos throughout the night, including one of her with her TV producer cousin. Tamzin accompanied the photo with a sweet tribute to "loyal" Dan, writing: "My 1st cousin Daniel Peter Baldwin…funny, talented, loving, loyal and proper laugh! Congratulations all wins x."

Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin had lots of fun at the NTAs!

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one even observing the family resemblance between the pair: "You've got the same pout," they said. It came to fans' attention that Tamzin and Dan were related back in December, after Holly shared a photograph showing her with Tamzin over the Christmas period, writing: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin." After much confusion, it was later clarified by the TV presenter that the pair were in fact cousins-in-law, and that Tamzin was blood-related to Holly's husband. The mother-of-three told viewers on This Morning: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"

Tamzin took a selfie with Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes

It was a night of celebrating for Holly, her TV husband Phillip Schofield and the cast and crew of This Morning, which won the Best Daytime Show for the eighth year in a row. On Wednesday's show, the pair reminisced about their night of celebrations, with Holly admitting that she had only managed to get two hours sleep before waking up to go to work. Speaking about their exciting night, Phil said: "We had really good fun, didn't we… My voice has gone down an octave… There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing." Holly then tucked into a bacon sandwich, admitting that she had already eaten a full English breakfast and pizza that morning, while Phil looked queasy, saying: "I may barf in a minute if you don't stop."