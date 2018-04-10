Fearne Cotton introduces fans to her lookalike cousin Both girls are blessed with long, blonde hair – and many can see just how similar they look!

Fearne Cotton is fiercely protective of her family, choosing to never post photos of her children's faces on social media in order for them to enjoy life away from the spotlight. So fans were delighted when the TV presenter introduced them to her 23-year-old cousin Shannon in a recent social media post. Paying tribute to her family member on her birthday, Fearne shared a gorgeous picture of the pair taken outside in the garden, and many were quick to notice just how alike they were. In the comments section, one wrote: "You're very alike," while another said: "You could be sisters!" A third added: "Good genes!"

Fearne Cotton and her cousin look so alike!

The mum-of-two's cousin is the age she was when she was presenting children's television on BBC alongside friends Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, having joined the network at the tender age of 19. Since then, Fearne has gone on to enjoy a successful career as a TV and radio presenter, an author, cook and most recently a childrenswear designer after creating her first collection for Boots mini club in 2017.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton shares rare picture of parents - and she looks exactly like her mum!

Fearne's parents Mick and Lyn

It is not clear whether Shannon is related to Fearne on her mum or her dad's side. In January, the star shared a rare photograph of her parents Mick and Lyn to mark their 41st wedding anniversary, and Fearne very much resembles her mum. Fearne is the oldest of two children, and has a younger brother named Jamie. Her dad works as a sign writer, while her mum is an alternative therapist. The Celebrity Juice panellist, 36, is now a mother herself; she shares two children with her husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood – Rex, four, and two-year-old Honey. Fearne is also a stepmother to Jesse's children Arthur and Lola.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton reveals daughter Honey 'only wears boys clothes'

Fearne previously gave an insight into her family home in Richmond, admitting that as a Virgo she cannot go to bed until every last dish has been washed, dried and put away. But that's nothing compared to best friend Holly. "My house is clean but lived in," she told Daily Mail. "Holly's pristine home, on the other hand, gleams like a showroom and I swear she uses nail scissors on the lawn! We have a muddy mess because of football and lots of our furniture is vintage and mismatched, but it suits our family, the way we live, and it tells a story. Perfection isn't something I have even striven for. It's not a realistic goal."