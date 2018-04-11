The Overtones star Timmy Matley dies aged 36, Phillip Schofield leads tributes The sad news was announced by the band on Wednesday

The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has passed away at the age of 36. The sad news was announced by his fellow band members Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Lachie Chapman on Wednesday, who wrote on Twitter: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away. We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time. Mike, Darren, Mark & Lachie x."

Timmy Matley was just 36 when he passed away

While the singer's cause of death is yet to be revealed, Timmy had been battling skin cancer after discovering a lump under his arm in 2016, and was diagnosed with stage three melanoma. Following the news of Timmy's death, fans have paid tribute across social media, including This Morning host Phillip Schofield. "I'm so terribly sorry to hear this and sending lots of love to you all and particularly Timmy's family and his many friends," he wrote. Saturday Night Takeaway star Scarlett Moffatt tweeted: "Such sad news. Sending all my love to you all, friends and family xx."

The Overtones were discovered by a talent scout in 2010

Rylan Clark-Neal was another famous face to pay his respects: "Awful news. Sending love x #RipTimmy." This Morning's resident doctor Ranj Singh added: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news about @the_overtones Timmy Matley passing away. What an incredible soul & such an amazing performer. I just can't believe." Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward said: "Thinking of you boys and Timmy's family. Sending you love and strength X." X Factor winner Sam Bailey also took to Twitter. "So sad to hear the news of @the_overtones singer Timmy Matley passing away this week! “Thoughts are with all his family and friends, especially his wonderful band mates xx," she said.

The Overtones were first discovered by a talent scout in 2010 while working as painters and decorators in an office near Oxford Street in London. The band had previously auditioned for the X Factor in 2009, failed to make it to the live finals. Specialising in doo-wop performances, they released five albums, four of which reacted charts in the UK top 10. Timmy, originally from Cork, Ireland, lived in London at the time of his death.