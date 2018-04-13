Strictly star Ola Jordan's tribute to husband James as they spend milestone birthday apart The Strictly couple have been married since 2003

Ola Jordan was unable to celebrate her husband James' 40th birthday with him. But to mark the special milestone, the former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and share a series of sweet pictures of the couple. In the accompanying caption, she sent him a lovely message, which read: "Happy [40th] to my wonderful husband @jamesjordan1978. After all this time I still can't keep my hands off of you! You are almost as hot as your candles this year." She added: "Sorry I'm not with you today... but you know how much I love ya." [sic]

Ola Jordan has wished her husband James a happy birthday

The professional dancers, who have been together for 18 years, respectively left the BBC One dacne show back in 2015 and 2013. Ola, 35, is now splitting her time between the UK and Poland due to her role on the judging panel for Polish version of Dancing With the Stars. The post comes shortly after the blonde beauty opened up about her plans for expanding their family, telling Express.co.uk: "I am so busy at the moment that I'm too much away at the moment to be trying for a baby." James added: "If we hadn't done Strictly we'd have probably had children 10 years ago, because it has always been something we've wanted."

Exclusive: Ola Jordan opens up about husband James and their marriage

The couple have been married since 2003

Meanwhile, Ola has previously spoken to HELLO! about the secret to her long-lasting marriage, saying: "Because we danced together and spent so much time together, we grew closer and fell in love, and then when we didn't spend time together, we missed each other. We just wanted to spend more and more time together and I think that's what made us be together. We've always liked each other's company."

MORE: Ola admits she feels pressure to have a baby with James

The Polish star continued: "It's not all beautiful and sometimes you can look at people's posts on Instagram and Facebook and you think, oh they've got perfect lives, but it's not like that. Marriage is not like that, no one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen."