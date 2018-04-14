Like mother like daughter! Here's why Holly Willoughby's little girl is her mini-me So that's where Holly gets her love of rainbows from!

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable snap of her daughter Belle on her 7th birthday - as well as a few details that reveal just how much her little girl takes after her! The sweet photograph, which shows seven-year-old Belle playing on the floor in a rainbow jumper with a unicorn toy, was captioned by Holly: "Happy birthday to this beautiful girl who fell straight from the rainbow onto a unicorn's back and ridden it through a world of dreams for the last 7 years... don’t know where she gets it from?! ...Happy 7th birthday Belle! Love you…"

Holly shared the sweet snap on Belle's 7th birthday

Of course, Holly has long documented her love of rainbows and unicorns - having worn an array of multi-coloured fashion pieces, and dressed up as her favourite mythical creature for Halloween last year. The This Morning presenter is a particular fan of rainbow tracksuits, too, which she prefers to wear while getting ready backstage - so Belle clearly takes after her mum with her cosy colourful jumper.

Fans rushed to wish the little girl a happy birthday, with one commenting: "Such a beautiful day for a special birthday for your daughter, Happy Birthday. Enjoy the spring sunshine weekend," while another wrote: "Happy Birthday Belle. May you have a rainbow coloured day!! Get mummy to make you some rainbow slime!!"

Holly often talks about her love of rainbows

Holly has certainly proven that little Belle is her mini-me, as this isn't the first time she has shared a photo of her daughter rocking the rainbow trend - back in January, she posted a backstage Dancing On Ice snap of the tot, who was wearing a colourful puffer jacket. Like mother like daughter!

High street retailer New Look recently jumped on Holly's style bandwagon, releasing a rainbow tracksuit almost identical to the star's favourite cashmere ones. The 37-year-old rocked a kaleidoscopic two-piece from Wyse London for a taxi trip to the Dancing On Ice studios earlier in the year, hinting that her fondness of multi-coloured clothing won't tire. "And it's off to @dancingonice I go," she captioned the snap. "Never not a time for rainbows."

