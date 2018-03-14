Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield told to 'get a room' as they film Celebrity Juice The This Morning co-hosts reunited on Celebrity Juice to film the Easter special

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are the best of friends, are were delighted to star together on the Easter special of Celebrity Juice, in which Holly is a regular panellist for alongside Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton. And fans were just as pleased after Holly shared a photo of the pair on set sporting Easter-themed headgear on her Instagram account. "Best team mate ever for our Easter special!!!" she wrote besides the picture, prompting one fan to joke: "Get a room you two." Others also took to commenting, with one saying: "Can literally not wait for this. My two favourite presenters!! When is it on ITV2??" A third said: "Aww you guys. Best duo ever."

Holly Willoughby was joined by her partner-in-crime Phillip Schofield on Celebrity Juice

Adored for their natural on-screen chemistry, Holly has previously revealed that people have mistaken her and Phil for a real life couple. Despite that fact that they are both happily married, Holly admitted they often receive funny looks or comments about the nature of their relationship because the two families go on holiday together. Speaking to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show in 2016, Holly explained: "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away."

The pair are the best of friends and often get into giggles on This Morning

The pair are often seen laughing uncontrollably live on air, with Holly previously telling Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer that Phillip is just like a "grown up child." She said: "It’s like when you’re at school and you’re in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you’re not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything’s funny, and it’s that. Phil’s like a grown up child. He’s like Peter Pan and he’s got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I’m talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I’m like, well, that’s that then."