Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hungover on This Morning (again)! Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke about their exciting night on This Morning - find out what happened!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield continued the celebrations on This Morning on Wednesday after winning the Best Daytime Show at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. The pair - who famously hosted the daytime show wearing the same clothes they wore the night before, following the 2017 NTAs - appeared better rested this year, but admitted that they were still a little worse for wear after attending the star-studded ceremony.

Phil and Holly posed with their award

Holly had changed from her stunning blue Grecian-inspired evening gown into a red Topshop dress with a black and white collar, while Phillip was dressed in a light blue shirt and black trousers. The show began with an announcement which read: 'Our presenters haven't turned up. We're working hard to fix the issue,' before Holly and Phillip burst through the sign with their award. Thanking the viewers, Holly said: "Thank you once again, you are the best! Look what you made us do! Thank you so much… It's our eighth one! Thank you, each one is so important."

Holly shared a snap of herself with her pizza

Speaking about their exciting night, Phil said: "We had really good fun didn't we… My voice has gone down an octave… There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing." Holly then tucked into a bacon sandwich, admitting that she had already eaten a full English breakfast and pizza that morning, while Phil looked queasy, saying: "I may barf in a minute if you don't stop."

The pair also shared a laugh over Bradley Walsh, who snuck onto the stage to accept their award with them. Phil said: "[Bradley] spent the whole night saying, 'Oh I've just joined Instagram, I've just joined Instagram!" They then showed Bradley's first photo; a snap of him looking hungover with a cup of tea, writing: "I've woken up with a hangover and Instagram." Holly also shared a snap of herself enjoying a pizza breakfast on Instagram, writing: "Breakfast." Phil shared a photo of the pair with their award, writing: "Thank you THANK YOU." Their fans were quick to discuss the snap, with one writing: "Well deserved, you're both so lovely," while another added: "Looking very alert and fresh this morning."