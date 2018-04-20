Paul Hollywood's girlfriend, 22, defends their 30-year age gap Summer Monteys-Fullam has broken her silence on the romance

Paul Hollywood's 22-year-old girlfriend, Summer Monteys-Fullam, has broken her silence on their romance. In her first interview, Summer admitted that she had struggled in the first few months after news of their relationship broke, but said she is now "loving life". Summer first met Paul last year when she was working as a barmaid at Paul's local pub, where he had organised a birthday party for now-estranged wife Alexandra. They recently returned from a luxury holiday together in Mauritius. On the subject of her age gap with the 52-year-old Bake Off judge, Summer told the Mail: "I'm not upset… I'm happy. Why should it bother me?

Paul Hollywood announced his split from wife Alexandra in November

"There are many other people in the world with age gaps, and marriages and kids and everything else, and I'm fine." Summer also said she was aware of the controversy surrounding her relationship with Paul, but insisted that their romance did not begin until "way after his marriage ended".

Paul and Alexandra – who share a 16-year-old son, Josh – announced the end of their 20-year marriage in November 2017. In a joint statement they said: ""It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son... we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time." The couple had previously separated in 2013 when the TV baker admitted he was having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star on the US version of Bake Off. Paul and Alexandra got back together a few months later, and he described the incident as the "biggest mistake of my life".