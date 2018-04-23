Macaulay Culkin talks being a recluse at Christmas because of Home Alone films The former child star spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the films

Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he stays indoors over the Christmas period as a result of the hugely-successful Home Alone franchise. The former child star, who is best known for playing Kevin McAllister in the classic Christmas films, admitted that it is a difficult time of year for him, while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. Speaking about his fame, he said: "It's a curse and a blessing. I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation but when I do everyone's staring at me." The 37-year-old further said that he doesn't watch the Home Alone films "all that often", adding: "We did a 15-year anniversary commentary and I realised I hadn't watched it in 15 years." Speaking about Christmas, he said: "It's my season! I try and go out less and less that time of year."

Speaking about Christmas, he said: "It's my season! I try and go out less and less that time of year." The actor, who also starred in Richie Rich and My Girl, revealed that he took time off from acting so he could have some normality after appearing in 14 films over the course of six years. He said: "I took about a decade off… I was tired of it to be honest. I did 14 movies in six years, I was away from home a lot I was away from school. I needed something else… I was looking forward to high school." Of attending school, he joked: "I lived the dream! It was great to be around people my own age for once."

Ellen, meanwhile, remarked on how young Macaulay still looked, to which he replied: "Yeah, how can a person look too much like himself? It's a curse and a blessing, still got the same face!" Macaulay has appeared in a number of films and TV shows in recent years, but struggled with legal issues back in 2004 when he was arrested for drug possession. After pleading guilty in 2005, he received three one-year suspended prison sentences.

