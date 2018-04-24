All parents can relate to Andrea McLean as daughter Amy attempts to teach her latest dance move The Loose Women panellist was trying her best to keep in time with her 11-year-old daughter!

Andrea McLean has been trying to keep up with her children by practicing the latest on-trend floss dance – and she has very nearly cracked it! The Loose Women panellist had fans in stitches as she tried to follow instructions from her 11-year-old daughter Amy, who patiently showed her how to coordinate the moves. Taking to Instagram to share her attempts with her followers, Andrea posted a video of the pair dancing at home, with cautious Amy ensuring that their dog Jackson was out of harms reach as Andrea got carried away with her arm movements.

The TV presenter's celebrity mum friends were able to relate to Andrea, with Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly telling her: "My kids are SO into it!" while Gaby Roslin added: "Been trying this for days and my kids hate that I can nearly do it!!" Another fellow parent added: "Glad my house isn’t the only one where this is going on!! Looks like you are smashing it!" The floss dance is currently the latest craze with children and teenagers, which involves swinging your hips in the opposite way to your arms, back again, then repeating on the other side, and became popular after The Backpack Kid performed the move on Saturday Night Live and in Katy Perry's Swish Swish music video.

Andrea shares daughter Amy with ex-husband Steve Toms, and is also mum to son Finlay, who she welcomed in 2001 with her first husband Nick Green. In 2017, Andrea married third husband Nick Feeney surrounded by close family and friends, including a number of her Loose Women co-panellists. The 48-year-old previously insisted that her relationship was strong enough to survive the "Loose Women curse", telling The Mirror: "Once you marry a Loose Woman you have to become a Loose Man, that's how it goes. He's super chilled about it. He's the most relaxed person I know." It was recently suggested that the beloved ITV daytime show was cursed because so many of the Loose Women hosts' relationships have collapsed over the years.

