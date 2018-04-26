Holly Willoughby invites her famous friends to work with her on This Morning The TV presenter was in very good company on Thursday

Each day at work is never the same when you are Holly Willoughby, and her morning was made even more exciting on Thursday when she invited some of her friends to join her at the This Morning studios. The TV host brought along her good friend, former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, as well as pals Shiarra Bell and Niki de Metz – who are all members of Holly's close-knit friendship group. Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a photo of the friends sitting on the iconic blue sofa in the studios, which captured the attention of former Spice Girl Emma Bunton - who is also a part of the inner circle. Emma, not wanting to be left out, told them: "Miss my girls, sorry I missed it today."

Over the past few weeks, Holly has been settling into her "new home" at the Television Studios in White City – where ITV daytime shows including This Morning have temporarily moved to from their studios on the South Bank. Holly gave a glimpse of her new view in a recent Instagram post, which showed her and her co-host Phillip Schofield looking out to rows of flats. "Downgraded to flats," one follower jokingly commented on the studios, which are a far cry from the luxury London property Holly owns.

It's all go for Holly at the moment, who recently announced that she is set to launch her own lifestyle brand. Taking to Instagram after the Easter holidays, the star told her followers what they can expect from her new business – which is set to launch in the autumn. Her new brand is called Truly, and will focus on home, fashion, mother and baby, wellness, living and travel.

Encouraging people to sign up to the website's mailing list so that they can keep up to date, Holly said: "So... finally I get to tell you about something I've been working on passionately and secretly for a long time... This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the autumn. I'd love you to be part of the Truly family so please register here truly.co.uk (find the link in my bio above) to find out more and keep updated on all things TRULY. Let the adventure begin!"