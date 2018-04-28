Kim Kardashian finally breaks her silence on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal Tristan was caught cheating on Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has broken her family's silence around the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal by opening up to Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on her chat show. In a teaser from the interview, which will air on April 30, Kim says: "Like I don't even know how to describe it besides that it's just so [messed up]. We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She's so strong, and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really bad situation all over."

Kim spoke out on The Ellen Show

She continued: "I kind of made this rule with my brother - if there's a baby involved, I'm gonna keep it cute and keep it classy. I'm not gonna talk too bad and try not to say anything so negative - because one day, True is gonna see this. You know, it's just so messed up."

The reality star's response came after Ellen said: "So Khloé. Poor Khloé. I think everyone was heartbroken for her. Literally days before she gives birth her boyfriend is seen on video cheating - and... er... so you, you have opinions about that?"

Khloé has kept silent about the scandal since the news broke

Kim's comments come despite the fact Khloé has kept silent on her relationship with Tristan since the birth of baby True - though judging by what her big sister has said, the situation has been tough on her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has returned to Instagram only to announce the birth of her little girl, and to wish sister Kourtney happy birthday earlier in April.

Choosing to remain positive in her announcement of the baby girl's name, Khloé wrote: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"