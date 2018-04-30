Linda Nolan opens up about living with cancer: 'I've been lucky, a lot luckier than a lot of people' Linda Nolan spoke about her cancer diagnosis - find out what she had to say

Linda Nolan has opened up about living with cancer while chatting on Lorraine. The entertainer, who is promoting her new book, From My Heart, said: "My treatment is going well with the cancer. I had my last scans and everything has stayed the same. The cancer is still in my left hip. It's a case of waiting every three months for a scan and results. I try not to think about it the whole three months otherwise cancer is ruling my life. What I'm actually doing is living with cancer. I'm hopefully going to go back to work and work with cancer. It's been amazing. Everything's going well. I've been lucky, a lot luckier than a lot of people."

Linda revealed that she had secondary breast cancer back in early 2017, and opened up about how her family is helping her with her diagnosis. She explained: "My brothers and sisters… my husband [Brian] called them the cavalry – it doesn't matter what happens, they come from all corners and they just surround you with this big 'Nolan wall' and you get it together. When I was suicidal and my depression, they were all there for me." Her late husband, Brian Hudson, sadly passed away in 2007 of skin cancer, and Linda opened up about her first kiss since his death.

She explained: "I had a kiss. With an old friend, bless his heart. He lives in Australia, been over, hadn't seen him for 40 years, went out for dinner. At the end of the night, I said to him, you can kiss me if you like but it’s the first kiss since Brian. And he said, 'No pressure!' It was a big step and it was a final realisation that it's ok to find somebody else. Brian was my first love and I know that and he'll always have a piece of my heart. But I know Bernie and Brian would have been up there going, 'Look at her in the tube station having a kiss!' I know it's okay to be happy now."

