Pregnant Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence amid Dan Osborne split reports The EastEnders actress is expecting the couple's second baby

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a video stating that she is staying focused on the "positive" amid ongoing reports she has split from her husband Dan Osborne. The EastEnders actress, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, is believed to have separated from Dan because of his work commitments, which recently saw him spend time in Marbella at a fitness bootcamp. And while Jacqueline, 25, didn’t directly reference her marital troubles, she could be seen seemingly wiping away a tear in a video shared on Instagram Stories. "Guys, let's talk about something positive," she tells fans. "Can you all vote for me, please [at the British Soap Awards]?.. [Vote] everything EastEnders, but mainly me. Thanks!" It came after the British Soap Awards confirmed that Lauren and Abi Branning's dramatic rooftop fall had been nominated for Scene of the Year at this year's ceremony.

Jacqueline and Dan made a rare red carpet appearance last month at the Rampage premiere

Earlier this week, a source told the Sun: "Dan and Jacqueline are on a break right now. He's living at a friend's house. When he went away to the bootcamp in Marbella, it caused all sorts of rows because she's 31 weeks, almost 32 weeks pregnant. She wants him around. They still want things to work out, but they're living apart right now." HELLO! has reached out to Jacqueline's representative for comment.

STORY: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shares loved-up wedding selfie with Dan Osborne

Just last month, the couple made a rare red carpet appearance together to attend the London premiere of Rampage. Jacqueline later took to Instagram to share a selfie from their date night, writing: "Gotta continue to pinch myself when we get invited to things like this, truly is wonderful and we are super lucky!! I hope everyone has had a good hump day! Bed time for me! Good night y'all!!"

The couple are parents to three-year-old Ella, and are expecting their second child

Dan and Jacqueline were married in June last year at Delamare Manor is Cheshire, after a two-year engagement. They welcomed their daughter Ella in February 2015, and in January Jacqueline announced she was pregnant with their second child.