Claudia Winkleman opens up about Brendan Cole’s shocking departure and the truth behind the Strictly 'curse' The presenter talked candidly about the dance show…

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing during an interview on The Sun's The Dan Wootton Interview podcast. While rumours continue to circulate about the BBC dance show and its future cast, Claudia confirmed that she and Tess Daly would return to present the series. Speaking of the decision, she said of her co-presenter: "We do everything together. We text and I go, ‘Tess are you in?’ She goes, ‘I’m in’. Fine." Claudia even went on to say that she would quit if Tess left the show, admitting: "I’d go. Yeah, yeah. It feels like the polite thing to do and let two new people start."

Claudia confirmed she and Tess are returning to Strictly

The 46-year-old's comments come in the wake of Brendan Cole's infamous axing, on which she was hesitant to comment. "There is no way of me answering this because I’m going to annoy someone," she said. "I phoned him. I was like, ‘Brendan’. All I can tell you is I love him and I spoke to him and he was brilliant. I think there will be lots of new opportunities for him."

MORE: Will Kevin and Karen Clifton return to Strictly this year?

Claudia also opened up about Strictly's 'infamous 'curse', admitting she "doesn't believe" in it herself. "It's very intense," she said. "I don’t believe in the curse, but I think lots of people have come in single and they might have met somebody or had a little romance." She goes on to say: "It’s intoxicating, Strictly, because you’re all part of this extraordinary juggernaut. So I don’t think people fall in love with people, they might just love the experience."

Presenting duo Claudia and Tess

MORE: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood: the show 'will be better' without Brendan Cole

The BBC presenter is another in a long line of Strictly stars who have spoken out about the rumours regarding the show - most recently, judge Craig Revel Horwood said his piece. Hinting that there may be further sackings from the cast, he said: "Everyone is replaceable, everyone. They could get someone else to replace me. They wouldn’t be as good though!"