Alesha Dixon posts adorable rare selfie with daughter Azura We love this sweet snap!

Alesha Dixon took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very sweet selfie of herself with four-year-daughter Azura - and fans can't believe how adorable the little girl is! The Britain's Got Talent judge doesn't often share pictures of her only daughter, so her thousands of followers were quick to comment on the sunny snap, which looked to have been taken in Alesha's garden. The star also posted a video with her mini-me on her Instagram stories, saying: "We're just enjoying the sunshine today aren't we, sweetheart?" While the chatty little girl played with the filters on her phone.

The singer captioned the snap: "Have a gorgeous weekend everyone," prompting her many fans to post their own positive messages. "Lovely photo of you both, looking beautiful have a super day to you both, lots of love," one follower wrote, while another said: "Your little mini me @aleshaofficial, so gorgeous."

Alesha returns as a judge on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night, which has certainly been a particularly emotional series since returning to our screens last month. In the first episode of the 2018 run, magician Marc Spelmann's incredible performance prompted Ant and Dec to push their golden buzzer after hearing the story of how his wife Tessa had beaten breast cancer and welcomed a healthy baby daughter – following years of failed IVF.

Meanwhile, all the judges have opted for singers with their golden buzzer choices - and Alesha has even told the Radio Times that this year's series will be a "battle of the singers". "It’s really interesting that we’ve all gone for singers this year," she said. "The fact that I sing and dance, I consciously make an effort to go for a Golden Buzzer act that people aren’t expecting. But you can’t deny what moves you and what makes you feel good."