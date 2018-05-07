Adele just threw an incredible Titanic-themed 30th birthday party - see the photos Her costume is SPOT-ON

Adele turned 30 on 5 May, and truly celebrated her special day in style! The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photographs from her birthday bash, which had a Titanic movie theme. The star, who dressed up as Kate Winslet's character Rose, looked in her element as she arrived at the party. "Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far," she wrote next to the snaps.

Adele shared photos from her amazing birthday party on Instagram

"Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life," she continued. "Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f***ed, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! P.S. Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x."

The singer dressed-up as Kate Winslet's character Rose

It was clearly a star-studded party if the 30-year-old had rapper Childish Gambino perform - and from the photographs, it looks like hit-maker Adele had a night off from the stage herself, instead taking to the dance floor! The singer nailed her fancy dress with a spot-on hair style and gown from one of the film's most iconic scenes. In another snap, she can be seen partying with her guests in life jackets emblazoned with her 30th birthday 'logo' - recreating the movie's fateful ending.

She described the party as "the best night of my life"

Adele has a number of A-list pals. It was recently revealed that the singer got herself ordained so that she could marry Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton in January. Not only did she officiate the wedding, but the award-winning songstress also sang for their first dance - best friend goals!