Binky Felstead's mum Jane opens up about multiple sclerosis diagnosis and her fears of dying The MIC star was diagnosed with MS last year

Binky Felstead's mother Jane has opened up about her fear of dying. The Made In Chelsea star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, which has made her dread the thought of being reliant on her children when she is no longer able to do basic things for herself. During an appearance on Monday's Good Morning Britain, she revealed: "The reason I feel I don't want to go on forever - one is that I've got MS which kind of is slightly concerning about how I'm going to age but I'm fine at the minute and I'm not young."

Jane Felstead was diagnosed with MS last year

She added: "So I reckon if I get to 85 and I'm still upright and able and valuable in some way - I've done my grandchildren will all be in their 20s and my kids will be in the 50s or late 40s - I'll think that's quite a nice time to bow out. Because the next stage - and I've witnessed it - is for you to lose your dignity and independence and that would be the worst thing in the world." MS has left mum-of-three Jane with chronic aching joints and fatigue. The TV star continued: "I would rather be gone than for any of the children I adore to have to take me to the bathroom."

Despite the diagnosis, Jane is remaining positive about the future. "I'm really excited about the next stage, a whole different subject this I know you don't want me to go into it now," she said. "I have massive belief and I think the next stage is so exciting. I've had a ball and I'm going out on a high."

