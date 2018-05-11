The Weeknd and Bella Hadid spotted kissing in Cannes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd originally broke up back in 2016

Although they broke up back in 2016, it looks like romance is back on the cards for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, after the couple were spotted kissing at Cannes. The singer, who has previously dated Selena Gomez, and the supermodel were attending the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty at the Cannes Film Festival when they were snapped looking close by several party-goers. A source told the MailOnline: "Bella and The Weeknd only had eyes for each other in the VIP area of the party. They were both partying with their closest friends and The Weeknd looked very much 'part of the family.'"

The Weeknd and Bella split in 2016

The pair were previously spotted spending time together at Bella's home in New York City, and a source told E! News that the pair were seeing each other again. They said: "Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together. Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

READ: Bella Hadid opens up about her beauty insecurities

Loading the player...

Bella previously opened up about their split back in 2017, telling Vogue: "It was my first breakup… and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build."

READ: Selena Gomez on split with The Weeknd and how she reunited with Justin Bieber