Loading the player...

Binky Felstead reveals plans to move to the country with 'tomboy' daughter India Binky and Josh 'JP' Patterson's daughter turns one next month

Binky Felstead looks a million dollars as she chats exclusively to HELLO! magazine in her luxury suite at London's Mondrian hotel. The former Made in Chelsea star is preparing to go to the TV BAFTAs on Sunday evening, and looks stunning in her sparkly Isabell Kristensen gown, which she's teamed with Public Desire shoes and CARAT* London jewellery. The mother-of-one is having her hair done by celebrity hair stylist and Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O'Rourke, whose clients have included actresses Kristen Stewart and Amy Adams.

Speaking about how much her beauty regime has changed since giving birth to baby India 11 months ago, Binky says: "Now I'm a mum, I don't have time. Two-hour blow-dries just don't happen any more. I've also ditched the eyelash extensions. These days I'm a lot more natural. Usually I wear my hair in a messy bun – either India's sick in it or she pulls it all out – so this is a real treat and I love the Charles Worthington products. They smell delicious."

Binky pictured just before she attended the TV BAFTAs

Binky, whose little girl with her partner Josh 'JP' Patterson turns one next month, often takes India to the salon when she's having her hair done, but the tot isn't showing any signs of being a girly girl. "She's a tomboy, like me; a real country girl," says Binky, 27. "Josh will throw her around and she just laughs."

MORE: Binky takes daughter India on her first holiday

The doting mum may be famous for being a Chelsea resident, but she grew up in the country, and it's a childhood she would like to replicate for India. "The idea is to keep my place or a bigger place in London and then buy somewhere in the country, like West Sussex," she said. "I'm going to start looking for houses soon. I want an old English country cottage with an Aga and a beautiful garden.

Binky's daughter India turns one next month

"I want to be able to pack up the car on a Thursday or Friday night and take India and [dog] Scrumble and get friends over for the weekend. In winter it'll be big log fires and in summer it'll be sitting in the garden with a paddling pool. That's the dream – the best of both worlds."

MORE: Binky reveals mum's MS diagnosis

Binky looked stunning on the red carpet

As she prepares to head to the BAFTAs, Binky admits she always gets a bit nervous walking the red carpet. "It hits me that I'm at a glamorous event as soon as I see the red carpet. It's the most intimidating thing, seeing all the flashing lights, and I think: 'Oh God, I hope I don't get nip slip. Have I got the right angle?'" she says. "I'm always scared they'll try to trip me up and get a bad shot. I think I'll always get a bit nervous. But this year I should look glorious, thanks to this team. I'm so excited."

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday for the full interview.