Exclusive! Nancy Dell'Olio reveals why her love life has never been better Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex-girlfriend also reflects on bringing glamour to the World Cup in 2006

Football’s former First Lady Nancy Dell’Olio has revealed that her love life is better than ever now she’s in her fifties. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, the glamorous Italian lawyer also tells how she attracts younger men as she gets older. "Sex and physical attraction are very important and it’s much better in my 50s than in my 20s. After 40, women are in complete control and you know exactly what you want and what you don’t," Nancy told HELLO! "When I was growing up I was looking for security and stability and I was sometimes attracted to older men. Now, I find myself in situations where younger men are attracted to me, maybe because I get younger and younger. I call myself the female Peter Pan.

"I think this new generation of young men are much more mature compared with when I was in my 30s. They are more in touch with their emotions and they’re not scared of women, maybe because their mothers are different women and we are living in a different world," adds Nancy, who last year enjoyed a romance with Flavio Nappi, a handsome Italian more than 20 years her junior.

Nancy Dell'Olio has never been happier!

Nancy also tells the magazine about her latest TV venture, a four-part series called Our Shirley Valentine Summer, which starts on 19 July on ITV, in which she and seven other women, including Melinda Messenger, Sian Lloyd and Ingrid Tarrant, bond and embark on a journey of self-discovery during a break together in Greece.

Nancy was thrust into the spotlight when she was dating former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. Along with the likes of Victoria Beckham, Cheryl Tweedy and Coleen Rooney, she brought a touch of sparkle to the 2006 tournament in Baden Baden, Germany, where the partners of the England team became known as WAGs. "I hope I brought a sort of glamour to football," she says. "What Sven and I created, the press had never seen something like this before."

