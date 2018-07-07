World Cup: David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic broker hilarious IKEA, fish and chips bet The former England captain has high hopes in the quarter-final showdown

David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have upped the stakes on Saturday's World Cup quarter-final. The footballers have challenged each other to a wager just hours before England takes on Sweden. Swedish sportsman Zlatan, who now plays in the US and has represented Sweden in two World Cups, took to Instagram on Friday to challenge the former England captain. Sharing a throwback picture of the pair, he wrote: "Yo @davidbeckhamif @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemntwins you buy me whatever I want from @ikeasverige ok?"

David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have played against each other in the World Cup

Amused by the message, sporting legend David accepted the offer to furnish Zlatan's Los Angeles mansion if his opponent's team win. "If Sweden win I will personally take you to Ikea and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA," he replied. "But when England win I want you to come watch an England game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at half-time."

MORE: Heart-warming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane met England hero David Beckham

Loading the player...

David, 43, and Zlatan, 36, last crossed paths at the World Cup in 2006, when the tournament was being held in Germany. In the final group stage game, England and Sweden drew 2-2 where David served as captain. Zlatan recently revealed his hopes for Sweden, claiming that they have a good chance at winning this weekend. He told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "Now there are a lot of emotions in the picture, because it's about quarter-finals. The team that can handle their feelings best will have an advantage." Mentioning David, he added: "I am Swedish and I believe in Sweden against England. Then we'll see what David Beckham says when I talk to him!"

READ: Prince William sends personal Twitter message following England's World Cup win